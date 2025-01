It was a big matchup in Class A boys’ basketball on Friday, as Cass Lake-Bena was hosting third-ranked Nevis. The Panthers were coming off a big win over Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, while the Tigers were on a five-game win streak.

Nevis would keep Cass Lake-Bena at arm’s length the rest of the way and won 73-64. The Panthers are now 9-6, and the Tigers stretch their win streak to six.