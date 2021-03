Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Nevis boys basketball team took down Upsala 54-48 to claim the Section 5A title and punch their ticket to state for the first time since 2017. After having to cancel their section final game last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it made it even more satisfying for the Tigers this year to get back to the 5A title game and get back to the state tournament.