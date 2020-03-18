Lakeland PBS

Nevis Boys Basketball Finishes Impressive Season One Game Before Section Championship

Chaz MootzMar. 17 2020

For three local boys basketball teams in our viewing area, their season was cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak. Nevis was one of those teams and was dominant all year long. The Tigers were preparing for the Section 5A championship game in Crosby when they got the news that their season had come to an abrupt end.

Nevis finished their year with 24-4 record, concluding their season with a three-point section semifinal win over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa. The tigers will return 11 of the 12 players on this years roster, only losing their one senior, Luke DeWulf.

Chaz Mootz

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Gov. Walz Signs $200 Million Bill For COVID-19 Emergency Response as MN Cases Reach 60

Retired Local Investment Advisor Discusses Market Corrections

Sharing Is Caring For Sharing Bread Soup Kitchen in Brainerd

Brainerd Area YMCA Closes Programs To Combat COVID-19

Recent Show

Common Ground: Friends of Itasca

In this second of two back-to back episodes detailing our love for Itasca State Park, we join the volunteer organization, Friends of Itasca as
Posted on Feb. 26 2020

Recently Added

Common Ground: Friends of Itasca

Posted on Feb. 26 2020

Lakeland Currents: National Loon Center

Posted on Feb. 21 2020

Backroads: Corey Medina & Brothers

Posted on Feb. 20 2020

Common Ground: Itasca Biological Station

Posted on Feb. 19 2020

Lakeland Currents: Initiators Fellowship Program

Posted on Feb. 14 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.