Nevis Boys Basketball Finishes Impressive Season One Game Before Section Championship

For three local boys basketball teams in our viewing area, their season was cut short due to the coronavirus outbreak. Nevis was one of those teams and was dominant all year long. The Tigers were preparing for the Section 5A championship game in Crosby when they got the news that their season had come to an abrupt end.

Nevis finished their year with 24-4 record, concluding their season with a three-point section semifinal win over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa. The tigers will return 11 of the 12 players on this years roster, only losing their one senior, Luke DeWulf.