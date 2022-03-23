Lakeland PBS

Nevis Boys Basketball Finally Gets “Normal” State Tourney Appearance, Ready To Make Run

Chaz MootzMar. 22 2022

In 2020, the Nevis boys basketball team was just one game away from state when the COVID-19 pandemic shut the season down. Last year, the Tigers advanced to the Class A state tournament, but it was only held at neutral high school sites across the state. Now, finally in 2022, Nevis earned another trip to state, but this time it will take place where it’s normally held, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis.

The Tigers went 27-3 in the regular season and were led by a pair of 4-year starters in Eddie Kramer and Mathias Warrington. However, Nevis’ depth has also been a big reason why they advanced back to state and earned the #4 seed in the Class A tournament.

Nevis will take on Cherry in the state quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 23rd at 1:00 PM. Nevis beat Cherry by 22 back in January, but Cherry has won 12 straight, including a 68-57 win over Deer River in the Section 7A championship.

By — Chaz Mootz

