Mar 11, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Nevis Boys’ Basketball Defeats Sebeka in Section 5A Semifinals

Before Wednesday, Nevis boys’ basketball looked poised to make their seventh straight section championship game and try for their sixth straight state tournament appearance. But standing in their way was Sebeka, a team that has amassed 20 wins for the first time in a season since 2011.

The Tigers tipped off with the Trojans in the Section 5A semifinals on Wednesday at Wadena-Deer Creek High School, their first meeting this year. Sebeka’s Max Lake had a game-high 23 points and Nevis’ AJ Bessler and Ethan Buckholtz had 22 and 14 on the night, respectively.

Nevis was too much for Sebeka and secured their seventh straight section championship game appearance after taking down the Trojans 66-47. The Tigers will play Upsala for the section title on Friday at 7:45 p.m. at St. Cloud State University.

