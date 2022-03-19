Nevis Boys Basketball Defeats Barnum in 5A Title, Returns Back To State Tournament

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Nevis boys basketball team won their second consecutive Section 5A championship with a 67-37 rout over Barnum. The Tigers had a balanced attack offensively led by JohnPaul Benson with 16 points, Eddie Kramer with 14, and Mathias Warrington with 12. Nevis will be playing in the Class A State Tournament for the 4th time in school history, all of which have come in the past seven years.

The Tigers are now 27-3 on the year and will play in the Class A state quarterfinal game on Wednesday, March 23rd at Williams Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota.