Lakeland PBS

Nevis Boys Basketball Defeats Barnum in 5A Title, Returns Back To State Tournament

Chaz MootzMar. 19 2022

The Nevis boys basketball team won their second consecutive Section 5A championship with a 67-37 rout over Barnum. The Tigers had a balanced attack offensively led by JohnPaul Benson with 16 points, Eddie Kramer with 14, and Mathias Warrington with 12. Nevis will be playing in the Class A State Tournament for the 4th time in school history, all of which have come in the past seven years.

The Tigers are now 27-3 on the year and will play in the Class A state quarterfinal game on Wednesday, March 23rd at Williams Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota.

By — Chaz Mootz

Related Posts

Nevis Boys Basketball Ends Season with Loss Against Hancock in State Quarterfinal

Nevis Boys Basketball Heading Back to State for First Time Since 2017

Nevis Boys Basketball Finishes Impressive Season One Game Before Section Championship

Nevis Boys Basketball Team Is Young, But Ready To Make A Playoff Run

Recently Added

Minnesota Roadside Attractions Part 2

Posted on Mar. 13 2022

Lakeland Currents - All Things Electric Vehicles

Posted on Mar. 4 2022

Lakeland Currents - The Future of Nuclear Energy in Minnesota

Posted on Feb. 25 2022

Backroads: The Christopher David Hanson Band

Posted on Feb. 24 2022

Common Ground: Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club Part 2 of 2

Posted on Feb. 23 2022

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.