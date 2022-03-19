Nevis Boys Basketball Defeats Barnum in 5A Title, Returns Back To State Tournament
The Nevis boys basketball team won their second consecutive Section 5A championship with a 67-37 rout over Barnum. The Tigers had a balanced attack offensively led by JohnPaul Benson with 16 points, Eddie Kramer with 14, and Mathias Warrington with 12. Nevis will be playing in the Class A State Tournament for the 4th time in school history, all of which have come in the past seven years.
The Tigers are now 27-3 on the year and will play in the Class A state quarterfinal game on Wednesday, March 23rd at Williams Arena on the campus of the University of Minnesota.