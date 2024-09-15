Nevis Area Women’s Club Hosts Empowering Women-Resilience Conference

The GFWC Nevis Area Women’s Club brought the women of central Minnesota together for its Empowering Women | Resilience Conference Friday morning.

The one-day event not only tackled the demands women in the region face, but also was focused on identifying and exploring resilience building and helping attendees learn how to regulate their emotions, stop the cycle of negative thoughts, accept change, and lead a healthy lifestyle.

Four speakers took the stage and provided engaging and thought-provoking information through their experiences at the conference. One speaker was award-winning USA gymnast Maggie Nichols, who first reported former gymnastic doctor Larry Nassar for decades of sexually abusing team members.

“I think that it’s so helpful if you meet even one other person that’s had that type of a situation occur,” said GFWC Nevis Area Women’s Club President Jackie Voigt. “You know that first of all, you can get through it and that you’re not the only person, you know, that maybe is dealing with domestic violence or any other kind of an issue that women face nowadays.”

300 women were in attendance for the conference.