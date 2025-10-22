Oct 22, 2025 | By: Collin Burns

Nevaeh Kingbird Missing for 4 Years as of October 22, 2025

 

nevaeh kingbird anniversary

 

October 22, 2021 was the last time that 15-year-old Nevaeh Kingbird was seen in Bemidji before going missing. Friends, Family, and the Bemidji Police Department continue to search for her and follow up on leads, but she has still not been located. Kingbird was last seen leaving a party in October of 2021, and was believed to be wearing either a black zip-up hoodie, or a red sweatshirt with a bull logo on it. She was also believed to be wearing blue skinny jeans, a white undershirt, and black and red Nike sandals. The Bemidji Police Department, and Minnesota’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives office have partnered to offer a reward of $10,000 for information on this case. Tips can be called in anonymously to CrimeStoppers of Minnesota, or to the Bemidji Police Department.

