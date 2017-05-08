Netflix Renews “13 Reasons Why” For Second Season
Netflix has announced that is has renewed the controversial series “13 Reasons Why” for a second season, expected to be released in 2018.
“Their story isn’t over,” Netflix said on its Twitter account on Sunday. “Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming soon.”
The series, which is being Executive Produced by singer Selena Gomez, has been controversial in discussing sensitive topics and subject matter in graphic detail, including teen suicide, rape, and bullying.
