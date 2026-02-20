Nelson Becomes 3rd Generation Hockey Player From Warroad To Win Olympic Gold

It was the goal heard round the world.

Jack Hughes overtime winner against Canada in yesterdays final game lifted the USA to their first Olympic Hockey gold medal since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team, and just their third ever gold medal overall. The win also made Brock Nelson, a Warroad native and a defenseman for team USA, a 3rd generation gold medalist.

Nelson scored two goals for team USA in their opening match against Latvia during pool play and would tally an assist later during the tournament. He was also part of a defensive unit that went 18-for-18 on the penalty kill over the duration of the Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina.

He now joins his uncle Dave Christian, who won gold 46 years ago in Lake Placid, and his grandfather Bill and great uncle Roger, who won gold at the 1960 Winter Game in Squaw Valley near Lake Tahoe. But the family legacy of gold medals goes well beyond blood in the town of Warroad, which is aptly nicknamed Hockeytown USA.

“He’s definitely an inspiration for me,” said Warroad Boys’ Hockey senior captain Broden Hontvet. “He sets the way not just for myself, but for every other kid in Warroad. They see that he can do it, and it makes kids think they can do it too. So, it’s very nice that he’s out there and he’s a great player and he’s awesome, but he’s a person that we can look up to and we strive to be like him.

“It’s pretty cool to get dressed in the same locker room as him and be like, ‘yeah, he did it,’ so anyone else can do it,” added Warroad Boys’ Hockey junior Gavin Andersen. “It’s awesome to watch.”

The gold standard in Warroad is unmatched. With Brock Nelson there’s now 5 gold medal winners from Hockeytown USA, including Gigi Marvin who won Women’s Gold at the Pyeongchang 2018 games as well as silver in 2010 and 2014. There’s several other silver medalists that grew up playing for the Warriors as well including Ginny Christian and Dave McKinnon in 1956 and Henry Boucha in 1972.

Brock Nelson’s brother Blake still lives in town and is involved in Warroad Hockey, helping coach the girls’ team.

“It’s so special, especially with Brock being our assistant coach’s brother,” said Warroad Girls’ Hockey senior captain Emmie Hardwick. “It’s a close connection that we have with him, and he’s very supportive of our team. And then with the rest of the Olympians and the alumni, they keep in touch [and stay close]. And it’s it’s really motivating for young people like us to just see this is where they started and think ‘I can do that too.'”

Despite it being only a town of roughly 2,000 people, the US Men’s Olympic Hockey team has never won gold without a player from Warroad on the roster.