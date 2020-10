Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The movie will be playing in theaters in Baxter, Grand Rapids and Bemidji starting next Friday. To watch the full trailer of the movie, you can visit the CEC Theatres website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today