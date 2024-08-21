Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Aug 21, 2024 | By: Sydney Dick
Neilson Place Nursing Home in Bemidji Celebrates 20 Years of Serving Residents
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Education & Government
Strike Averted as Brainerd & Public Utilities Union Agree to Arbitration
Community
Man Dies in Apparent Drowning in Southern Beltrami Co. Lake
Crime
Ponsford Man Charged with Sexually Abusing Minor on White Earth Reservation
Crime
Deputy and K-9 Credited with Meth Arrest in Morrison County
Scroll To Top