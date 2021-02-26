Neilson Foundation Offering Internship Funding in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The George W. Neilson Foundation is offering partial funding for Bemidji employers to hire interns during the summer of 2021. The funding will be for up to 15 internships. 14 of those can be for private/for-profit business, pertaining to any major or program offered by Bemidji State University or Northwest Technical College. The last internship will be for a position in health/nursing.

The terms of the internship funding will be that half of the hourly pay for the intern will be paid by the Neilson Foundation, up to $2,500 per business. The other half will be paid by the business. Businesses will need to be within 30 miles of Bemidji city limits.

Applications will be due by next Friday, March 5, 2021. Applications can be found here.

