Wednesday, December 6 at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Celebrate the American legend’s enthralling 1976 performance at the Sydney Sports Stadium. The vast crowd was typical of his Australia and New Zealand record-breaking tour — still one of the most memorable in Australian history — and Neil Diamond delivered the enthralling performance of a true showman.