Lakeland PBS

Needle-Felted Painting Workshop to be Held at Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd

Ryan BowlerJan. 14 2022

The Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd is hosting a needle-felted painting workshop on Saturday, January 29th, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Needle felting is the art and craft of transforming wool into an object using a needle. Using wool in its rawer forms and special felting needles, you prick the wool repeatedly to form the desired shapes and designs.

Using a special needle and wool, students will learn to needle-felt a highly textured, 5″ x 7″ 3-dimensional “painting” of a spring nest full of eggs. Students will be provided with all the wool and materials needed to complete their painting, and will keep their mats, needles, and leftover supplies after the class. Techniques for creating texture, blending color, and making shapes will be discussed.

Lisa Jordan, director of Crossing Arts Alliance, will be hosting the workshop. She has been felting since 2006 and loves to teach others because she enjoys sharing this medium with others and has taught throughout the state.

The class is $55 and is limited to six students. Each participant must be 12 years or older, and masks are required.

The class will be held at Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd. Crossing Arts members, as a benefit of membership, will receive a $10 gift card when attending the class. If you want to attend, you are asked to pre-register to reserve your spot.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Lakes Area Skatepark Association Holding Fundraiser to Help Build Park

Irma Cragun, Co-owner of Cragun’s Resort, Dies at 87

Brainerd Superintendent Laine Larson Reflects on 40 Years Inside Schools

Brainerd Man Charged with Multiple Felonies After Police Chase

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.