Needle-Felted Painting Workshop to be Held at Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd is hosting a needle-felted painting workshop on Saturday, January 29th, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

Needle felting is the art and craft of transforming wool into an object using a needle. Using wool in its rawer forms and special felting needles, you prick the wool repeatedly to form the desired shapes and designs.

Using a special needle and wool, students will learn to needle-felt a highly textured, 5″ x 7″ 3-dimensional “painting” of a spring nest full of eggs. Students will be provided with all the wool and materials needed to complete their painting, and will keep their mats, needles, and leftover supplies after the class. Techniques for creating texture, blending color, and making shapes will be discussed.

Lisa Jordan, director of Crossing Arts Alliance, will be hosting the workshop. She has been felting since 2006 and loves to teach others because she enjoys sharing this medium with others and has taught throughout the state.

The class is $55 and is limited to six students. Each participant must be 12 years or older, and masks are required.

The class will be held at Crossing Arts Alliance in downtown Brainerd. Crossing Arts members, as a benefit of membership, will receive a $10 gift card when attending the class. If you want to attend, you are asked to pre-register to reserve your spot.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today