Nearly One Thousand Students Graduate From Central Lakes College
Nearly 1000 students from Central Lakes College can now call themselves alumni. After four different ceremonies on two separate campuses, Central Lakes College handed out nearly 1000 degrees, diplomas and certificates.
Students graduated in areas of Nursing, Liberal Arts and Sciences and Career and Technical Programs. Hear from CLC President , Hara Charlier as she explains why today can only be described as the best day of the year.
