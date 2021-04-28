Lakeland PBS

Nearly Half of Beltrami County Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Betsy Melin — Apr. 27 2021

49% of Beltrami County has been vaccinated. Of the 65-and-older population, 85% have been vaccinated. Vaccination appointments are now open to the general public.

The goal is to reach herd immunity, but there is no specific amount that might be. It is estimated to be between 70-80% percent, but the actual amount will be depending on the variants and types of COVID-19 that are circulating.

Beltrami County residents can make a vaccine appointment through the county at (218)-333-8140.

