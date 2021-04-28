Nearly Half of Beltrami County Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

49% of Beltrami County has been vaccinated. Of the 65-and-older population, 85% have been vaccinated. Vaccination appointments are now open to the general public.

The goal is to reach herd immunity, but there is no specific amount that might be. It is estimated to be between 70-80% percent, but the actual amount will be depending on the variants and types of COVID-19 that are circulating.

Beltrami County residents can make a vaccine appointment through the county at (218)-333-8140.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today