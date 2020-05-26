Nearly 900 Dead from COVID-19 in Minnesota

Click to print (Opens in new window)

There have been 18 deaths from COVID-19 in Minnesota since yesterday. Bringing the total deaths to 899. Of those, 732 deaths were people in long-term care or assisted living facilities, representing 81% of deaths.

There have been 652 new cases of COVID-19 reported since yesterday. There are 21,960 cases recorded so far. 11% of those cases reported are health care workers, making up 2,427 positive tests.

There have been 209,898 tests administered so far for COVID-19. Over 5,000 tests were administered since yesterday.

There are now 56 cases in Crow Wing County with one death. In Itasca County, there have been 53 cases reported with seven deaths, and there have been 11 cases in Cass County with two deaths. There have been 12 cases reported in Beltrami County, and no deaths.

There have been fewer than 10 cases in Wadena, Koochiching, Hubbard, and Clearwater Counties, with no deaths reported in any.

2,709 people have been hospitalized so far from COVID-19. As of today, 570 are currently hospitalized, down 35 from yesterday. There are 258 people hospitalized in the ICU. 15,523 have been released from isolation so far, meaning they no longer need to be self-isolating (that number does not include deaths).

