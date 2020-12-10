Nearly 90 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported on Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,523 new cases and 89 COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.

Nine of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

Three in Beltrami County, two aged 85-89 and one aged 80-84

Two in Crow Wing County, one aged 70-74 and another aged 80-84

Two in Hubbard County aged 90-94

One in Itasca County of someone aged 90-94

One in Mille Lacs County of someone aged 90-94

One in Morrison County of someone aged 80-84

One in Polk County, of someone aged 80-84

Pme om Roseau of someone aged 75-79

The new cases came from a total of 41,499 for a case positivity rate of 8.4%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 8

Beltrami – 45

Cass – 23

Clearwater – 3

Crow Wing – 34

Hubbard – 6

Itasca – 35

Koochiching – 5

Lake of the Woods – 3

Mahnomen – 2

Mille Lacs – 17

Morrison – 16

Polk – 21

Roseau – 29

Todd – 22

Wadena – 15

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today