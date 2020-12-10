Lakeland PBS

Nearly 90 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported on Thursday

Betsy Melin — Dec. 10 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,523 new cases and 89 COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.

Nine of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:

  • Three in Beltrami County, two aged 85-89 and one aged 80-84
  • Two in Crow Wing County, one aged 70-74 and another aged 80-84
  • Two in Hubbard County aged 90-94
  • One in Itasca County of someone aged 90-94
  • One in Mille Lacs County of someone aged 90-94
  • One in Morrison County of someone aged 80-84
  • One in Polk County, of someone aged 80-84
  • Pme om Roseau of someone aged 75-79

The new cases came from a total of 41,499 for a case positivity rate of 8.4%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 8
  • Beltrami – 45
  • Cass – 23
  • Clearwater – 3
  • Crow Wing – 34
  • Hubbard – 6
  • Itasca – 35
  • Koochiching – 5
  • Lake of the Woods – 3
  • Mahnomen – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 17
  • Morrison – 16
  • Polk – 21
  • Roseau – 29
  • Todd – 22
  • Wadena – 15

