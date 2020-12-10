Nearly 90 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported on Thursday
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 3,523 new cases and 89 COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.
Nine of the deaths came from residents in the Lakeland viewing area:
- Three in Beltrami County, two aged 85-89 and one aged 80-84
- Two in Crow Wing County, one aged 70-74 and another aged 80-84
- Two in Hubbard County aged 90-94
- One in Itasca County of someone aged 90-94
- One in Mille Lacs County of someone aged 90-94
- One in Morrison County of someone aged 80-84
- One in Polk County, of someone aged 80-84
- Pme om Roseau of someone aged 75-79
The new cases came from a total of 41,499 for a case positivity rate of 8.4%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 8
- Beltrami – 45
- Cass – 23
- Clearwater – 3
- Crow Wing – 34
- Hubbard – 6
- Itasca – 35
- Koochiching – 5
- Lake of the Woods – 3
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 17
- Morrison – 16
- Polk – 21
- Roseau – 29
- Todd – 22
- Wadena – 15
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.