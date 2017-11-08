Nearly 71,000 Deer Taken During First 2 Days of Gun Season

The agency predicts about 200,000 deer will be taken during this year’s hunt. The total harvest last year was about 173,000. The deer season in most of the state continues through Nov. 12. The northern rifle zone season continues through Nov. 19. The late southeast season runs Nov. 18 to Nov. 26.
The muzzleloader season begins Nov. 25 and ends Dec. 10.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
great interview - looks like a good book!!... Read More
Being homeless since April 1, 2016, and a Leech Lake member, I would like to be... Read More
How does this ease homelessness. The tenants being removed will be homeless now... Read More
As the story points out BSU officials decide who can televise their games. Altho... Read More