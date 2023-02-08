Lakeland PBS

Nearly 60 Animals Rescued from Home Near Motley Found in Unsanitary Conditions

Lakeland News — Feb. 8 2023

Dogs recovered at residence south of Motley (Credit: Animal Humane Society)

Nearly 60 animals were recently recovered from a home near Motley where, according to Humane Society officials, they were found living in an overcrowded, unsanitary environment.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that on Jan. 24, his office, along with members of the Animal Humane Society, executed a search warrant at a single dwelling residence located at 34499 Highway 10, which is about four miles south of Motley. Larsen says his office responded to a call for service at this home weeks prior to the search warrant being executed.

At the residence, a deputy discovered and noted multiple animals living inside the residence in an unhealthy environment. Animal Humane Society officials say agents quickly removed the dogs, cats, and critters.

The animals, 56 in all, ranged in age from only months old to more than 12 years old. Constant exposure to filth had left some with upper respiratory infections and skin conditions. Some were dehydrated, and Humane Society officials say all of them were frightened, exhausted, and overwhelmed. The animals are currently being cared for, examined, and evaluated by Animal Humane Society staff.

This case is in an early investigative status. Once the facts and circumstances of the case are gathered and completed, the case will be forwarded to the Morrison County Attorney’s Office for possible changes. No more information will be released until the investigation is complete.

The Humane Society says in the coming days and weeks, the animals will need the vaccines, surgeries, and behavioral care required to prepare them for their second chances. They’re asking to consider making an emergency gift today so the animals continue to have the food, shelter, and safety they need – for as long as they need – while they wait to find their new homes.

You can make an emergency gift by visiting ahs.mn/Give2Animals.

By — Lakeland News

