Lakeland PBS

Nearly $6 Million in CARES Act Funds Given in Crow Wing County

Nick UrsiniDec. 15 2020

Crow Wing County has distributed $5.9 million in CARES Act funds to local businesses, non-profit organizations, and schools since the county received federal funding in July, according to a release from the county.

“We did not have a big time frame to get CARES funding into the hands of those that need it. I’m so glad we were able to quickly collaborate, communicate and promote to keep this funding in our local communities”, said County Board Chair Steve Barrows.  “Our board remains very concerned about the economic impact to our communities during the pandemic. Our small businesses and nonprofits provide important jobs and critical services to our residents. I’m so grateful we could provide some relief during this stressful time.”

Crow Wing County offered two rounds of grant opportunities for small businesses and nonprofits to apply.

  • Phase 1 grants were approved 10/13/20
  • Phase 2 grants were approved 11/3/20

Funding breakdown in Crow Wing County:

  • $1,486,900 for Broadband
  • $2,887,815.20 for Small Businesses
  • $790,527.40 for Local Nonprofits
  • $727,697.96 for Local Schools and YMCA

According to the release, here is a complete breakdown of the grants in Crow Wing County:

Cities and townships that did not spend all of their CARES Act dollars were required to send any balance back to Crow Wing County before November 15 to keep funds in the community.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

21 New COVID-19 Related Deaths Reported on Tuesday

MN Senate Passes COVID-19 Relief Package for Businesses and Workers

BSU Students Help State Dept. of Health with COVID-19 Calls

MN Dept. of Health Revokes License of Nisswa Restaurant

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.