Nearly $6 Million in CARES Act Funds Given in Crow Wing County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Crow Wing County has distributed $5.9 million in CARES Act funds to local businesses, non-profit organizations, and schools since the county received federal funding in July, according to a release from the county.

“We did not have a big time frame to get CARES funding into the hands of those that need it. I’m so glad we were able to quickly collaborate, communicate and promote to keep this funding in our local communities”, said County Board Chair Steve Barrows. “Our board remains very concerned about the economic impact to our communities during the pandemic. Our small businesses and nonprofits provide important jobs and critical services to our residents. I’m so grateful we could provide some relief during this stressful time.”

Crow Wing County offered two rounds of grant opportunities for small businesses and nonprofits to apply.

Phase 1 grants were approved 10/13/20

Phase 2 grants were approved 11/3/20

Funding breakdown in Crow Wing County:

$1,486,900 for Broadband

$2,887,815.20 for Small Businesses

$790,527.40 for Local Nonprofits

$727,697.96 for Local Schools and YMCA

According to the release, here is a complete breakdown of the grants in Crow Wing County:

Cities and townships that did not spend all of their CARES Act dollars were required to send any balance back to Crow Wing County before November 15 to keep funds in the community.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today