Nearly 500,000 Hunters Expected to Participate in 2019 MN Deer Season

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Nearly 500,000 hunters are expected to participate in Minnesota’s 2019 deer season this year.

The firearms opener is tomorrow, and there is no question deer hunting impacts the state’s deer management and the economy in positive ways.

“Hunting is the primary tool by which we manage our deer population. Hunters are really important to our agency, they’re really important to local economies, and so again, we really encourage hunters to continue to participate,” said Barb Keller, DNR Big Game Program Leader.

According to a 2011 US Fish and Wildlife Service report, all hunting-related expenditures in Minnesota totaled $725 million annually, with deer hunting helping to support 3,760 jobs.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today