Lakeland PBS

Nearly 500,000 Hunters Expected to Participate in 2019 MN Deer Season

Nathan Green — Nov. 8 2019

Nearly 500,000 hunters are expected to participate in Minnesota’s 2019 deer season this year.

The firearms opener is tomorrow, and there is no question deer hunting impacts the state’s deer management and the economy in positive ways.

“Hunting is the primary tool by which we manage our deer population. Hunters are really important to our agency, they’re really important to local economies, and so again, we really encourage hunters to continue to participate,” said Barb Keller, DNR Big Game Program Leader.

According to a 2011 US Fish and Wildlife Service report, all hunting-related expenditures in Minnesota totaled $725 million annually, with deer hunting helping to support 3,760 jobs.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

Related Posts

DNR Implements Chronic Wasting Disease Sampling Station In Crow Wing County

Minnesota Workplace Injuries Remain At An All-time Low

MN DFL Chair Ken Martin Makes Stop in Bemidji to Discuss 2020 Election

Disposal Sites Available For Firearm Deer Hunters In CWD Zones In North-Central And Southeast MN

Latest Stories

Polk County Sheriff's Office Participates In Minnesota Winter Hazard Awareness Week

Posted on Nov. 8 2019

In Focus: "Triple Espresso" Brews Up Laughs in Reif Center in Grand Rapids

Posted on Nov. 8 2019

DNR Implements Chronic Wasting Disease Sampling Station In Crow Wing County

Posted on Nov. 8 2019

Federal Indictment Charged On Man Who Opened Fire On Grounds Of Fond du Lac Head Start

Posted on Nov. 8 2019

Multiple Auto Part Theft Reports At Businesses Located South Of Little Falls

Posted on Nov. 8 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.