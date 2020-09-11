Lakeland PBS

Nearly 500 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Minnesota

Betsy Melin — Sep. 11 2020

There were 484 new coronavirus cases reported in Minnesota today. Minnesota health officials also reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths today. 7 of the 13 deaths were those in long-term care facilities.

The 484 cases came from 17,841 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.7%.

There are currently 253 people currently hospitalized because of the virus, down by four from yesterday. Of that number, 139 are hospitalized in ICU, which is one more than yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported a total of 27 new cases in the following counties:

  • Beltrami – 4
  • Cass – 1
  • Clearwater – 2
  • Crow Wing – 1
  • Hubbard – 1
  • Itasca – 3
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 1
  • Morrison – 8
  • Roseau – 3
  • Todd – 2

