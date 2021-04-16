Lakeland PBS

Nearly $326,000 From Timber Sales in Crow Wing County Going to Schools

Nick UrsiniApr. 16 2021

The Crow Wing County Board has approved the distribution of $1,085,465 in 2020 surplus revenues generated from management of tax-forfeited lands. The funds were generated from the sale of tax forfeited properties and the sale of timber on county managed tax forfeited lands. Under the approved allocation, local cities, townships, and school districts will receive $325,639.

According to the release:

  • Local school districts will receive a total of $217,093.
  • Cities and townships will receive a total of $108,546.
  • The county recreation fund will receive $108,546, and $434,186 will be added to the county capital building fund with an additional $217,093 being added to the county general fund.

“Over the past five years, just over $5.8 million dollars in revenue from county managed lands has been generated for local governments,” stated Ryan Simonson, Environmental Services Supervisor. “These dollars reduce tax levy spending by covering forest management costs and adding dollars to the county general fund. The funds also reduce local tax burdens by providing revenue to schools, cities, and townships within the county.”

