Nearly 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Minnesota Today

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 2 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 2,954 new COVID-19 cases today along with nine new deaths.

The deaths included one person from the Lakeland viewing area, an Aitkin County resident between the ages of 75 and 79.

The new cases came from 37,429 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.9%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity reported today was at 8.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 262 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 11
  • Beltrami – 7
  • Cass – 15
  • Clearwater – 8
  • Crow Wing – 52
  • Hubbard – 8
  • Itasca – 29
  • Lake of the Woods – 3
  • Mahnomen – 2
  • Mille Lacs – 12
  • Morrison – 33
  • Polk – 37
  • Roseau – 7
  • Todd – 28
  • Wadena – 10

