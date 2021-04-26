Nearly 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Monday
The state reported 1,197 COVID-19 cases today. There were no newly reported deaths.
The new cases come from 23,364 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.1%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 76 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 4
- Beltrami – 6
- Cass – 5
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 21
- Hubbard – 3
- Itasca – 23
- Lake of Woods – 1
- Mille Lacs – 1
- Morrison – 4
- Roseau – 1
- Todd – 3
- Wadena – 3
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.