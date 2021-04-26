Lakeland PBS

Nearly 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Monday

Betsy Melin — Apr. 26 2021

The state reported 1,197 COVID-19 cases today. There were no newly reported deaths.

The new cases come from 23,364 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.1%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 76 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 4
  • Beltrami – 6
  • Cass – 5
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 21
  • Hubbard – 3
  • Itasca – 23
  • Lake of Woods – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 1
  • Morrison – 4
  • Roseau – 1
  • Todd – 3
  • Wadena – 3

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

In Focus: BSU Professor Creates Opera Film

Minnesota Schools See a Rise in COVID-19 Cases

10 New COVID-19 Related Deaths, 2,167 New Cases Reported Friday

MN Letting Middle & High School Athletes Play Outdoors Without Masks

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.