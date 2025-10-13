Nearly 1,000 Seat Belt Citations Issued in Recent MN Enforcement Campaign

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) says that in just one week last month, Minnesota law enforcement cited nearly 1,000 people for not wearing a seat belt or properly securing children.

Lack of seat belt use is still a leading factor in fatal crashes on Minnesota roads. OTS says that’s why they partnered with law enforcement for extra seat belt enforcement and awareness in the final week of September.

OTS coordinated the extra enforcement campaign September 21-27, with 254 law enforcement agencies taking part. 967 seat belt citations and 37 child citations were issued during the campaign.

According to authorities, officers with the Minnesota State Patrol’s Brainerd office handed out 65 citations, which was the most in greater Minnesota.

“These citations serve as a powerful reminder for every driver and parent to pause and make a life-saving choice,” said OTS Director Mike Hanson in a statement. “The data is clear—seat belts and proper child restraints save lives.”