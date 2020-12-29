Lakeland PBS

Nearly 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday

Betsy Melin — Dec. 29 2020

Minnesota health officials reported on Tuesday 988 new coronavirus cases today and 36 newly reported deaths.

The deaths included four people from the Lakeland viewing area:

  • Two Beltrami County residents, one between the ages of 65 and 69 and another between 75 and 79
  • an Itasca County resident between the ages of 95 and 99
  • and a Morrison County resident between the ages of 65 and 69

Today’s new cases came from 7,742 tests for a case positivity rate of 12.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 56 new cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 8
  • Beltrami – 3
  • Cass – 2
  • Clearwater – 3
  • Crow Wing – 8
  • Itasca – 14
  • Mille Lacs – 2
  • Morrison – 2
  • Polk – 9
  • Roseau – 1
  • Todd – 2
  • Wadena – 2

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Health Officials Excited About COVID-19 Vaccinations, But Urge Discipline

In Business: Image Photography in Bemidji Celebrating 50 Years

Pine River Business Served Cease-and-Desist Order from MDH

Over 3,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Over the Weekend

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.