Nearly 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday

Minnesota health officials reported on Tuesday 988 new coronavirus cases today and 36 newly reported deaths.

The deaths included four people from the Lakeland viewing area:

Two Beltrami County residents, one between the ages of 65 and 69 and another between 75 and 79

an Itasca County resident between the ages of 95 and 99

and a Morrison County resident between the ages of 65 and 69

Today’s new cases came from 7,742 tests for a case positivity rate of 12.7%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 56 new cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 8

Beltrami – 3

Cass – 2

Clearwater – 3

Crow Wing – 8

Itasca – 14

Mille Lacs – 2

Morrison – 2

Polk – 9

Roseau – 1

Todd – 2

Wadena – 2

