Nearly 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday
Minnesota health officials reported on Tuesday 988 new coronavirus cases today and 36 newly reported deaths.
The deaths included four people from the Lakeland viewing area:
- Two Beltrami County residents, one between the ages of 65 and 69 and another between 75 and 79
- an Itasca County resident between the ages of 95 and 99
- and a Morrison County resident between the ages of 65 and 69
Today’s new cases came from 7,742 tests for a case positivity rate of 12.7%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 56 new cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 8
- Beltrami – 3
- Cass – 2
- Clearwater – 3
- Crow Wing – 8
- Itasca – 14
- Mille Lacs – 2
- Morrison – 2
- Polk – 9
- Roseau – 1
- Todd – 2
- Wadena – 2
