Nearly 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota Reported Today

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There were 931 new cases of COVID-19 reported today according to Minnesota Health officials. Bringing the total number of cases to 86,722. The 931 cases came from 13,926 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.7%.

Minnesota health officials also reported nine new COVID-19 deaths today, none in the Lakeland viewing area. Six of the deaths today were in long-term care.

Overall, COVID-19 continues to hit long-term care facilities especially hard. Of the 1,942 coronavirus deaths in Minnesota, 1,408 of those deaths have been in assisted living or long-term care settings.

There are currently 242 people hospitalized because of the virus, which is 2 fewer than yesterday. 132 of those hospitalized are in ICU, down four from yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 52 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Beltrami – 7

Cass – 2

Crow Wing – 15

Hubbard – 6

Itasca – 1

Koochiching – 2

Mahnomen – 1

Morrison – 4

Polk – 4

Roseau – 6

Todd – 1

Wadena – 2

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today