Nearly 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota Reported Today

Betsy Melin — Sep. 17 2020

There were 931 new cases of COVID-19 reported today according to Minnesota Health officials. Bringing the total number of cases to 86,722. The 931 cases came from 13,926 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.7%.

Minnesota health officials also reported nine new COVID-19 deaths today, none in the Lakeland viewing area. Six of the deaths today were in long-term care.

Overall, COVID-19 continues to hit long-term care facilities especially hard. Of the 1,942 coronavirus deaths in Minnesota, 1,408 of those deaths have been in assisted living or long-term care settings.

There are currently 242 people hospitalized because of the virus, which is 2 fewer than yesterday. 132 of those hospitalized are in ICU, down four from yesterday.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 52 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 7
  • Cass – 2
  • Crow Wing – 15
  • Hubbard – 6
  • Itasca – 1
  • Koochiching – 2
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Morrison – 4
  • Polk – 4
  • Roseau – 6
  • Todd – 1
  • Wadena – 2

