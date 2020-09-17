Nearly 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota Reported Today
There were 931 new cases of COVID-19 reported today according to Minnesota Health officials. Bringing the total number of cases to 86,722. The 931 cases came from 13,926 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.7%.
Minnesota health officials also reported nine new COVID-19 deaths today, none in the Lakeland viewing area. Six of the deaths today were in long-term care.
Overall, COVID-19 continues to hit long-term care facilities especially hard. Of the 1,942 coronavirus deaths in Minnesota, 1,408 of those deaths have been in assisted living or long-term care settings.
There are currently 242 people hospitalized because of the virus, which is 2 fewer than yesterday. 132 of those hospitalized are in ICU, down four from yesterday.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 52 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 7
- Cass – 2
- Crow Wing – 15
- Hubbard – 6
- Itasca – 1
- Koochiching – 2
- Mahnomen – 1
- Morrison – 4
- Polk – 4
- Roseau – 6
- Todd – 1
- Wadena – 2
