May 24, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

NE MN Wildfires: Camp House Fire 90% Contained, Jenkins Creek at 47%

Firefighters are still trying to contain two of the three major wildfires in northeast Minnesota.

As of Friday, the Camp House fire near Brimson is still 90% contained as crews continued patrolling and searching for any remaining smoldering hotspots. The Jenkins Creek fire, however, is now 47% contained, as firefighters are focusing on identifying gaps to close the perimeter fully.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office announced that all evacuations have been lifted in that county.

