Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

NE Minnesota Moose Population Remains Low But Stable

Rachel Johnson
Mar. 11 2019
Leave a Comment

Results of the 2019 moose survey indicate northeastern Minnesota’s moose population remains stable but relatively low for the eighth year in a row.

According to the Department of Natural Resources, survey results estimate northeastern Minnesota’s moose population at 4,180, statistically unchanged from the 2018 estimate of 3,030. The last significant population decline occurred between 2009 and 2012. Since then, the number of moose in northeastern Minnesota has been statistically stable.

Since the DNR began its modern moose surveys in 2005, northeastern Minnesota’s moose population was at its highest in 2006, when survey results estimated 8,840 animals. Each subsequent year’s survey estimate is compared to 2006’s peak estimate to calculate the population decline.

This year’s population estimate is 53 percent lower than 2006, an improvement from 2018 when the estimate was 65 percent lower.

“We’re encouraged that the moose population is not in the steep decline it was,” said Glenn DelGiudice, DNR moose and deer project leader. “In the short to medium term, we’re likely to keep seeing moose in the forests, lakes and swamps of northeastern Minnesota. But their long-term survival here in Minnesota remains uncertain.”

Rachel Johnson
Contact the Author Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

DNR Invites Public To Discuss Deer At Bemidji Open House

DNR Hosting Open House To Discuss Lake Winnibigoshish Fishery

Anglers Reminded To Remove Fish Houses In March

Bemidji Fat Bike Rally Canceled Due To Weather

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Avatar
Al Martin said

Wonderful that so many people are working for this! For too long as a society w... Read More

Avatar
Andrea Rusk said

Great story Rachel; thanks for covering this amazing event!... Read More

Avatar
Dave said

What is taking so long to charge that murderer. I used to work with one of the v... Read More

Avatar
You'll never know said

He deserves what he gets ....I hope he fry in hell... Read More

Latest Story

One Teen Injured After Snowmobile vs. Vehicle Accident

One person was possibly injured in a snowmobile vs. vehicle accident near the intersection of Abaca Road and 20th Ave. approximately two miles
Posted on Mar. 11 2019

Latest Stories

One Teen Injured After Snowmobile vs. Vehicle Accident

Posted on Mar. 11 2019

Greenway Boys Hockey Heads To Championship Game With OT Win Over Mahtomedi

Posted on Mar. 9 2019

Menahga Girls Basketball Wins Over Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa In Section Final

Posted on Mar. 9 2019

Red Lake Girls Basketball Beats Stephen-Argyle In Section 8A Championship

Posted on Mar. 9 2019

Roseau Girls Basketball Heading Back To State With Win Over Crookston

Posted on Mar. 9 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate