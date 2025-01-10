Naytahwaush Man Accused of 1st-Degree Assault of His Infant Son

A 35-year-old Naytahwaush man is accused of first-degree assault of his three-month-old son.

Derek Croud, Sr. was arrested Wednesday and is being held in custody for first-degree assault and domestic assault.

Croud was arrested after the boy was taken by ambulance on December 23rd to Mahnomen Health Center for reportedly not breathing. Deputies learned from medical staff that the infant had suffered from non-accidental trauma, commonly known or referred to as “shaken baby syndrome.”

The infant is currently hospitalized and is stable, but lasting effects are not known at this time.