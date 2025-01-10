Jan 10, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Naytahwaush Man Accused of 1st-Degree Assault of His Infant Son

Derek Croud Cg

Derek Croud

A 35-year-old Naytahwaush man is accused of first-degree assault of his three-month-old son.

Derek Croud, Sr. was arrested Wednesday and is being held in custody for first-degree assault and domestic assault.

Croud was arrested after the boy was taken by ambulance on December 23rd to Mahnomen Health Center for reportedly not breathing. Deputies learned from medical staff that the infant had suffered from non-accidental trauma, commonly known or referred to as “shaken baby syndrome.”

The infant is currently hospitalized and is stable, but lasting effects are not known at this time.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Hdt B2b 12 24

Red Lake Transit 400x400

Hdt General Web Ad 12 24

Related News

Crime

Former Bemidji Substitute Teacher Accused of Sending Sexual Images, Video to Student

Arts & Entertainment

Longtime Brainerd DJ Danny Wild Dies After 6-Month Battle with Cancer

News

Bemidji Police Prevent Distraught Man from Jumping Off Overpass Bridge

Education & Government

Culverts Being Cleared Ahead of Highway 200 Road Work Near Itasca State Park