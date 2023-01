Click to print (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, January 18 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Immerse yourself in Scotland’s wild highland landscape and meet its long-lived forest keeper, a magnificent Scots pine tree. As one of its longest living species, this ancient tree has witnessed the island’s history across 500 years.