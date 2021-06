Click to print (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, July 7 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Florida is home to beaches, coral reefs, pine forests and the famous Everglades wetland, but a growing human population and abandoned exotic pets like pythons are threatening this wild paradise. Can Florida’s ecosystems continue to weather the storm?