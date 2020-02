Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

March 4 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

A filmmaker investigates his traumatic encounter with a 30-ton humpback whale that breached and almost landed on him while he was kayaking. What he discovers raises far bigger questions about humans’ relationship with whales and their future.