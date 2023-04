Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, April 12 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Explore Costa Rica, one of the most biodiverse places on the planet. From rainforests to volcanos, tiny architects and caretakers at the heart of this vast wildlife diversity keep this ecological giant running: the hummingbirds.