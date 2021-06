Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, June 30 at 7pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

In this program, an ecologist tracks the Lesser Long-nosed bat’s epic migration across Mexico, braving hurricanes, snakes, Mayan tombs and seas of cockroaches, in order to save the species and the tequila plants they pollinate.