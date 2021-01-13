Nature – The Alps: Winter’s Fortress

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

January 20 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

In Europe’s highest mountain range, discover how Eurasian lynx, griffon vultures, ibex, marmots and more face extreme seasonal fluctuations, from volatile thunderstorms and landslides of summer to avalanches and frozen temperatures of winter. In Part One of the miniseries “The Alps”, enjoy the Alps in spring and summertime as newborn animals grow up to face the coming brutal winter.