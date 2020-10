Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

November 4 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Monkey see, monkey do. From baboons facing down leopards, to lemurs exploiting a jungle pharmacy or rhesus macaques charming their way to an easy life, discover the survival strategies used by primates, often in the most unexpected places.