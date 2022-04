Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, April 27 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Discover the wildlife and landscapes of Portugal, impacted by its history as a global trading hub. From forest to coast, witness the majesty of the country’s wild horses, storks, monk seals and more.