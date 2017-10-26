NATURE: Nature’s Miniature Miracles

Wednesday, November 22 at 7pm

Great things come in small packages, and animals are no exception to the rule. From a tiny sengi, the “cheetah” of the shrew world, to a hummingbird who travels thousands of miles north each year, from a small shark that walks on land, to an army of baby turtles instinctively racing to the safety of the open ocean. We will travel across the world, through vast savannahs to rocky plateaus, and down to the depths of the seas, to shine a light on these tiny survivors of the animal kingdom. It is a great big world out there, but for these animals, size does not matter.

