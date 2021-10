Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, October 20 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

A wildlife cameraman spends his time during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown filming the bees in his urban garden and discovers the many diverse species and personalities that exist in this insect family.