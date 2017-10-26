Nature: H is for Hawk: A New Chapter
Wednesday, November 1 at 7pm
Helen Macdonald’s international best-selling book “H Is for Hawk” told the story of a grieving daughter who found healing in the form of Mabel, a goshawk. The goshawk is one of Mother Nature’s own fighter jets, capable of finding and killing its prey with tremendous speed. For the first time after Mabel’s death, Macdonald tries again to train another one of these secretive birds of prey and intimately explore their lives in the wild forests they call home.
