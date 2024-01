Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, January 31st at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Get an intimate look at a silverback family in Gabon’s Loango National Park. Meet a newborn gorilla, forest elephants, buffalos and brave researchers in one of the last remaining wild coasts in the African tropics.