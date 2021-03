Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

March 17 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Intelligent, resilient and bold, the red fox can change its behavior to thrive in new environments, from urban locales to the Arctic tundra. New scientific research offers a fascinating look into the secret life of these foxes.