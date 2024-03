Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, March 13th at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

The relationship between man and his noble steed is almost as old as civilization itself, allowing our species to explore, conquer and flourish. NATURE traces this revolutionizing partnership with anthropologist Niobe Thompson.