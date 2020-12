Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

December 30 at 7 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

In Canada’s vast plains, the biggest buffalo and wolves in the world do battle. Here, one wolf pack struggle to maintain the family business: bringing down buffalo.