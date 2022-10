Click to print (Opens in new window)

Wednesday, October 26 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Journey from Canada’s high arctic to boreal forest and discover how polar bears, coastal wolves, lynx, moose and more survive in the North.