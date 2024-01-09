Nature: Big Little Journeys

Wednesday, January 17th at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

In Taiwan, a Formosan pangolin travels through a land of giants to find a mate in a protected forest. The lonely male encounters dangerous and strange characters along the way, from a cobra to a Formosan moon bear. In Brazil’s Atlantic Forest, a family of golden-headed lion tamarins, searching for food, journey to a land of plenty and face an ocelot and a monkey-eating harpy eagle.